Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $89.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

