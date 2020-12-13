Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,886 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.52.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $30,983.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,484. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

