Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after buying an additional 702,457 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

