Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 309,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $55.74 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.05 million. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

