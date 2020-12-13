Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $97,000 Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Quidel by 465.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $202.56 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

