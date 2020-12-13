Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $137,000 Investment in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHN. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

