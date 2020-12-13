Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $122,000 Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.42 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.54.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $2,462,838.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,315.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $402,102.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,826.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,159 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,211. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

