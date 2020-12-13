Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $93,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

In related news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,558.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,807.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,376,951 shares of company stock worth $69,091,226 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLUG opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.