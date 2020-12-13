Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $86,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $332,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,188,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 926,605 shares of company stock valued at $80,368,814 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

