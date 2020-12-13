Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $117,000 in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 36.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 884 shares of company stock valued at $154,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $169.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -156.49, a PEG ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.25.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

