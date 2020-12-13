Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $114,000 in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IAA by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,407 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in IAA by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,394,000. State Street Corp grew its position in IAA by 83.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in IAA by 191.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,839,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,943 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAA. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist increased their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

IAA stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.92.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

