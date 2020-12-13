Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $80,000 Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 153.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $11,677,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $346,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $109.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLE. UBS Group began coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

