Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $79,000 Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,135 shares of company stock worth $3,079,600 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFPT opened at $118.17 on Friday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFPT. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

