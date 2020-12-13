Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $115,000 Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

