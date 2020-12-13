Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $104,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,251,000 after acquiring an additional 572,908 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after acquiring an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,618,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SRPT. UBS Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $167.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.27 and its 200 day moving average is $148.98.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

