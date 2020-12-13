Neo Ivy Capital Management Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1,278.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 12.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of KLAC opened at $257.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.96 and a 200 day moving average of $205.22. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $268.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

