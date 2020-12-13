Neo Ivy Capital Management Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of PWR opened at $72.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

