Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 371 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,147,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after purchasing an additional 528,723 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $278,390.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $3,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,081 shares of company stock valued at $51,993,152. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COUP opened at $318.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.88 and a 200 day moving average of $284.83. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -149.50 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Bank of America increased their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

