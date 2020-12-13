Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 10,498 KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE KAR opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mary Ellen Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

