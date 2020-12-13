Neo Ivy Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Capri were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,549,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Capri by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Capri by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRI. BTIG Research upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.32.

NYSE CPRI opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

