Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 559 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $190.21 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $191.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

