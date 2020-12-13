Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,829 Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $123,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIC. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $33.01 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

