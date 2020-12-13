Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,595,000 after buying an additional 3,560,053 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in FOX by 15.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 25,462,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,890,000 after buying an additional 3,398,393 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FOX by 50.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after buying an additional 2,665,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FOX by 24.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,820 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

