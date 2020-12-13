Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 47.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.87.

BKI opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

