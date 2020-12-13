National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NRC opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. National Research has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $71.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,905 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $292,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Research by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in National Research by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Research by 524.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

