National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,062 ($13.88) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NG. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) to a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,012.31 ($13.23).

National Grid plc (NG.L) stock opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £32.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 926.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 906.17. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.22%.

About National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

