National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised National Beverage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of FIZZ opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49. National Beverage has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $100.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.31.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Beverage by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Beverage by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.