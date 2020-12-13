Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.61.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $125.67 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

