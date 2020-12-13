Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.90. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

