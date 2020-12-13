MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities downgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for MTS Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $58.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,210,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,110,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

