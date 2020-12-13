Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.08.

MCO stock opened at $274.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

