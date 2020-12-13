Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.02 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $88.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

