Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,194,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $156.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.16.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,228,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,956,530 shares in the company, valued at $120,170,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,021 shares of company stock worth $50,780,024 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

