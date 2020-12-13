Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $238.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $245.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.18.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CSFB increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

