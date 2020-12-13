Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.63.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. Mimecast has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,179 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $54,882.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,179 shares of company stock worth $8,550,642 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mimecast by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mimecast by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

