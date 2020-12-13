Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TIGO. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.67. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth about $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth about $299,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth about $538,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

