MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Position Lifted by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 91.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,664,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,429,000 after buying an additional 10,320,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 26.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,074,000 after buying an additional 6,062,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1,962.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,059,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after buying an additional 4,813,981 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,500 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,994.6% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,273,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,649 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTG opened at $12.08 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

