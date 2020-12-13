MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of MetLife worth $18,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 3,324.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,126,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 32.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 244,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE MET opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

