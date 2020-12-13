Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 38,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $1,111,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

MDT opened at $112.38 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $151.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,905 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.