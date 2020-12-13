Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $348.82.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $327.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.52. The stock has a market cap of $326.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.