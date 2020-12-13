Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,873 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Marvell Technology Group worth $46,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

