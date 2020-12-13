Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Marriott International worth $43,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 46.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 33.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.48 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.81.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

