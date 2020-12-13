Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) & Envit Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ECGP) Head to Head Survey

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) and Envit Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ECGP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Patent Group has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envit Capital Group has a beta of 15.87, meaning that its share price is 1,487% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marathon Patent Group and Envit Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group $1.18 million 207.71 -$3.52 million ($0.53) -8.96 Envit Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Envit Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Patent Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marathon Patent Group and Envit Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Envit Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Patent Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.89%. Given Marathon Patent Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marathon Patent Group is more favorable than Envit Capital Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Marathon Patent Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Marathon Patent Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Envit Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Patent Group and Envit Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group -319.69% -48.25% -42.06% Envit Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Envit Capital Group beats Marathon Patent Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc. in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Envit Capital Group Company Profile

Fortel, Inc., formerly Envit Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides alternative asset management and global private wealth management services. It operates as a holding company for financial entities, investor partnerships, and asset management subsidiaries. The Company operates in three segments: private alternative asset management, private wealth management and private equity. In June 2008, Envit Capital, LLC has acquired Fortel, Inc.

