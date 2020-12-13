ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 14.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,197 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 95.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 197,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

