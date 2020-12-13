Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$10.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$9.50.

Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) stock opened at C$9.36 on Wednesday. Magellan Aerospace Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.80 and a twelve month high of C$15.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$540.91 million and a P/E ratio of 15.29.

Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$163.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

