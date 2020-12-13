M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) (LON:MPE) Insider Sells £25,564.50 in Stock

M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) (LON:MPE) insider Matthew Coulson sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total value of £25,564.50 ($33,400.18).
Shares of MPE opened at GBX 635 ($8.30) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £346.01 million and a PE ratio of 31.28. M.P. Evans Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 756 ($9.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 610.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 583.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08.
About M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L)
