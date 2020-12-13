M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) (LON:MPE) Insider Sells £25,564.50 in Stock

M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) (LON:MPE) insider Matthew Coulson sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total value of £25,564.50 ($33,400.18).

Shares of MPE opened at GBX 635 ($8.30) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £346.01 million and a PE ratio of 31.28. M.P. Evans Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 756 ($9.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 610.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 583.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08.

About M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L)

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

