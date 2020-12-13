Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $344.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.29 and its 200-day moving average is $331.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.79.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

