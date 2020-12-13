Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.79.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $344.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

