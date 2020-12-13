LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) vs. IAA (NYSE:IAA) Critical Review

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and IAA (NYSE:IAA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LMP Automotive and IAA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 1 0 3.00 IAA 0 1 4 0 2.80

LMP Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. IAA has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.65%. Given LMP Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LMP Automotive is more favorable than IAA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of LMP Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of IAA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LMP Automotive and IAA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $10.86 million 22.82 -$4.03 million N/A N/A IAA $1.44 billion 5.73 $193.20 million $1.61 38.04

IAA has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and IAA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive -9.60% -9.28% -7.49% IAA 12.99% -246.98% 8.53%

Summary

IAA beats LMP Automotive on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand. It serves a buyer base located in approximately 135 countries and its spectrum of sellers include insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. The company has approximately 200 facilities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. IAA, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

