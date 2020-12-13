Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Insider Acquires £149.11 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £149.11 ($194.81).

On Monday, November 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 548 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($193.31).

On Friday, October 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 528 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($193.15).

On Monday, September 21st, Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 577,138 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 34.07 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £24.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.10. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

LLOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 40.85 ($0.53).

About Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

