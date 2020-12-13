Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Insider Acquires £149.11 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £149.11 ($194.81).
Antonio Horta-Osorio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 548 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($193.31).
- On Friday, October 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 528 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($193.15).
- On Monday, September 21st, Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 577,138 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28).
Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 34.07 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £24.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.10. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).
About Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L)
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
